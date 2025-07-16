Markets Print 2025-07-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 135,939.87
High: 137,747.61
Low: 135,826.4
Net Change: 562.67
Volume (000): 307,745
Value (000): 26,093,505
Makt Cap (000) 4,064,731,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,356.99
NET CH (-) 386.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,678.81
NET CH (-) 98.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,518.53
NET CH (+) 43.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,338.82
NET CH (-) 296.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,030.90
NET CH (-) 152.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,014.09
NET CH (-) 42.53
====================================
As on: 15-July-2025
====================================
