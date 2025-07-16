KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 135,939.87 High: 137,747.61 Low: 135,826.4 Net Change: 562.67 Volume (000): 307,745 Value (000): 26,093,505 Makt Cap (000) 4,064,731,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,356.99 NET CH (-) 386.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,678.81 NET CH (-) 98.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,518.53 NET CH (+) 43.40 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,338.82 NET CH (-) 296.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,030.90 NET CH (-) 152.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,014.09 NET CH (-) 42.53 ==================================== As on: 15-July-2025 ====================================

