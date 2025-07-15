BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

Field Marshal Munir, Indonesian defence minister discuss strengthening military ties: ISPR

  • Sjamsoeddin appreciates Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorism
BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 06:49pm
Minister of Defence of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in a meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on July 15, 2025. Photo: ISPR
Minister of Defence of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in a meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on July 15, 2025. Photo: ISPR

Minister of Defence of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday and discussed about enhancing bilateral military ties, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Sjamsoeddin, leading a delegation comprising representatives from various services and intelligence agencies, met the chief of army staff at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The military’s media wing said during the meeting both sides exchanged views on bilateral defence collaboration, regional security dynamics and avenues to further strengthen military ties.

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance ties in trade, energy, defence sectors

“The meeting underscored the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The field marshal highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR said.

On this occasion, the Indonesian defence minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing defence relations with Pakistan.

Earlier, the Indonesian delegation, led by Defence Minister Sjamsoeddin, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects.

Minister of Defence of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on July 15, 2025. Photo: Radio Pakistan
Minister of Defence of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on July 15, 2025. Photo: Radio Pakistan

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The prime minister, while recalling his cordial meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantuo on the sidelines of G-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt, conveyed his best wishes for the Indonesian president.

He said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy long standing friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds. He said both the countries support each other at international forums.

Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues including economic, strategic, trade sectors and in the field of defence and defence production.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised on the importance of enhancing multi-faceted bilateral cooperation.

The premier also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate implementation of key areas of mutual interest.

On the occasion, the Indonesian defence minister conveyed best wishes of Indonesian President Subiantro for the prime minister and people of Pakistan.

He reiterated Indonesia’s desire to further strengthen defence ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defence production.

