UK launches eVisas for students, workers in Pakistan

Most students and workers applying for study or work-related UK visas for more than six months will no longer need a physical sticker visa in passports from today (July 15), as the UK has launched eVisas in Pakistan.

This step will make the visa process simpler and safer, and you can hold on to your passport at the same time.

As per the UK government website gov.uk, an eVisa is a digital proof of immigration status. It is an online record of a person’s immigration permission in the UK, and any conditions which apply, which can be viewed by creating and accessing an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

In a video on question/answer related to UK visas, UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott confirmed that the online facility is available only for the applicants seeking a study or work visa for longer than six months, for now.

To a query, Marriott said the applicants will have to take the passport for scanning, but they will get it back the same day if they’re applying for a study or a work visa. “…because on the 15th of July we’re going digital,” she said.

She said the online system was designed to make the process faster. “No back and forth, less waiting, more time for pack,” she said.

To a query pertaining to how to show the immigration officials about the visa approval, she said: “So you can show you’ve got a visa because you’ll get an email with your decision and an eVisa in your UKVI account.

“Show officials at the border using the ‘view and proof’ tool on Gov.UK.” The UK high commissioner said it would not affect one’s immigration status.

“Same visa. Same right. Just less paperwork and who doesn’t love less paperwork?” she stated.

“Create an account on the visa portal today. Apply early. Get your supporting documents ready and please always stick to the official source. Go to Gov. Uk/ evisa. See you in the UK,” she added.

According to the UK’s official website, e-Visas are being rolled out for the main applicants for: