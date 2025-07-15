BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
CPHL 84.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.85%)
DCL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.82%)
DGKC 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.09%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.07%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.03%)
HUBC 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
NBP 126.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.01%)
POWER 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PPL 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
PREMA 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.75%)
SNGP 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
SSGC 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.88%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 13,792 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 39,666 Decreased By -522.4 (-1.3%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s trade deficit in June at $18.78 billion

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 02:12pm

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise trade deficit in June stood at $18.78 billion, according to Reuters’ calculations based on export and import data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.

Economists had expected the June trade deficit to be at $22.24 billion, according to a Reuters poll, compared to $21.88 billion in the previous month.

Exports of goods stood at $35.14 billion in June while imports were at $53.92 billion, compared with $38.73 billion of exports and $60.61 billion of imports in May.

India markets regulator approves WeWork franchisee’s IPO

Meanwhile, the trade in services showed an estimated surplus of $15.62 billion in June, with services exports at $32.84 billion and imports at $17.58 billion, data showed.

India India's trade deficit

Comments

200 characters

India’s trade deficit in June at $18.78 billion

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Pakistan’s banking sector’s ADR drops to 38% as of June

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Zarea sets up subsidiary in Dubai to drive global expansion

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Rupee records slight gain against US dollar

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Read more stories