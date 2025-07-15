BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
DCL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
NBP 129.33 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.36%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.97%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.9%)
SSGC 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 13,947 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,941 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 137,396 Increased By 893.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 41,843 Increased By 290.1 (0.7%)
Markets

Euro area bond yields drop before US inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 12:40pm

Euro area government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors await U.S. inflation data later in the session which could provide clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary path.

The U.S. figures will show how tariffs affected inflation in June after data from previous months came in cooler than economists had forecast.

German 10-year yield, the euro area’s benchmark, dropped one basis point (bp) to 2.71%.

The 30-year yield was down one bp at 3.24%, after reaching 3.26% on Monday, its highest since October 2023.

The 2-year – more sensitive to expectations for European Central Bank policy rates – was down 0.5 bps at 1.87%.

The German yield curve flattened slightly, with the spread between 10-year and 2-year yields down 0.5 bps at 84 bps. It climbed 6.1 bps the day before in its biggest daily rise since April 7 after a jump in Japanese yields.

Euro zone bond yields touch April high after EU gets 30% tariff

The yield curve steepens when long-dated yields increase more quickly than the short-dated ones.

Markets have priced in an ECB terminal rate roughly unchanged at around 1.75–1.80%, while yields on longer maturities have risen amid expectations of a significant increase in German fiscal spending.

Italy’s 10-year yields dropped 1.5 bps to 3.61%, with the spread between BTPs and Bund yields at 88 bps. It hit 84.20 bps earlier this month, its lowest level since March 2015.

Euro zone bond yields

