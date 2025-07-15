BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
DCL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
NBP 129.33 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.36%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.97%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.9%)
SSGC 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 13,947 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,941 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 137,396 Increased By 893.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 41,843 Increased By 290.1 (0.7%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as US-EU trade talks hopes buoy sentiment

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 12:25pm

European shares nudged higher on Tuesday, driven by automobile stocks, as sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a readiness to negotiate tariffs with the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% to 547.74 points, as of 0711 GMT. Other regional indexes also traded higher.

On Monday, the European Union accused the U.S. of resisting efforts to strike a trade deal and warned of countermeasures if no agreement is reached.

Trump, meanwhile, said he was open to talks with the EU and other trading partners, adding that EU officials would be coming to the U.S. for trade negotiations.

Trump had escalated trade tensions over the weekend, threatening a 30% tariff on most EU imports from August 1.

In the market, auto stocks rose 0.9%, technology stocks advanced 0.8%, while telecoms shares fell 0.8%.

European shares end lower as Trump’s tariff threats keep markets on edge

Orsted rose 5.5% after Morgan Stanley raised the Danish offshore wind developer to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight”.

On the data front, euro zone industrial production data for May and Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment for July are due on Tuesday.

In the U.S., earnings season is also set to begin on Tuesday, with second-quarter reports from major banks, while investors also await U.S. consumer price data for June due later in the day.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher as US-EU trade talks hopes buoy sentiment

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories