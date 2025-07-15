BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 169.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 146.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.01 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.17%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,358 Increased By 855.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,842 Increased By 289.7 (0.7%)
India markets regulator approves WeWork franchisee’s IPO

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 11:26am

India’s markets regulator has approved an initial public offering by WeWork India Management , the domestic franchisee of the U.S. shared office space manager, according to a regulatory notice on Tuesday.

WeWork India had filed draft papers for the IPO in early February.

The offer consists of 33 million equity shares held by Indian real estate firm Embassy Group and 10.3 million equity shares held by 1 Ariel Way Tenant. The company will not issue new shares.

It has not disclosed how much it intends to raise through the IPO.

WeWork India is controlled by real estate tycoon Jitu Virwani and his son Karan, who own Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Group.

Karan Virwani is also the CEO of WeWork India.

