Business & Finance

Nissan says Oppama plant will stop production by end of FY2027/28

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 11:20am

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co will cease vehicle production at its Oppama plant in Japan by the end of March 2028 and transfer operations to its factory in Kyushu, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of its global restructuring plan to reduce production capacity to 2.5 million units from 3.5 million and consolidate production sites to 10 from 17, it said in statement.

Nissan to supply cars to Honda in US

The costs related to the plant closure are under assessment and will be disclosed during Nissan’s first-quarter financial announcement.

