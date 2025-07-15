BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Badosa faces another spell on sidelines after fresh back injury

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 10:53am

Paula Badosa said she will be out of action for a few weeks due to another back injury, leaving the world number 10 in a race to be fit for next month’s U.S. Open.

The Spanish former world number two has worked her way back into the top 10 this year after a string of injuries, including a chronic lower back issue, had left her contemplating retirement.

Badosa lost 6-2 3-6 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this month, and in a statement on Monday said she had suffered a tear in her psoas, the muscle which connects the lower back to the top of the leg.

“These are really challenging times for me but I’m staying hopeful that things will turn around soon and the light at the end of the tunnel will start to shine through,” Badosa said, adding that the injury had occurred before Wimbledon.

Badosa is scheduled to play alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in the U.S. Open’s revamped mixed doubles event, which will take place a week before the August 24 to September 7 singles main draw.

