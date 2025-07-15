BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.93%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.49%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.85%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.63%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
TRG 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,296 Increased By 793.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold supported by trade tensions ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 10:37am

Gold prices rose on Tuesday with global trade tensions supporting demand for safe-haven assets, and investors awaiting U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could give clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,360.35 per ounce, as of 0436 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% at $3,369.50.

“Gold has shown in the past that it is an asset of choice when tariff tensions are ratcheted up, and the precious metal’s move towards $3,350 is evidence of this pattern playing out again,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

“However, higher treasury yields and USD appreciation have created headwinds… For gold to make further progress towards $3,400, a pullback in the USD or treasury yields may be required in the absence of heightened geopolitical events.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1 if they failed to reach a trade deal.

Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer price data for June is due at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to increase to 2.7% on an annual basis, up from 2.4% in the prior month. Core inflation is expected to rise to 3.0%, from 2.8%.

Gold prices scale three-week peak as Trump widens trade war

Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying interest rates should be at 1% or lower. Markets are pricing in 50 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, with the first reduction expected in September.

Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainties, tends to do well in a low interest rate environment.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $38.15 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since September 2011 on Monday.

“Silver is benefitting from supply concerns and growing industrial demand. Also, gold’s rise over the past 18 months has had investors looking elsewhere for value and silver has been one of the metals to rise as a result,” Waterer said.

Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,374 and palladium edged 0.2% higher to $1,196.10.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates LME gold gold markets Asia Gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold supported by trade tensions ahead of US inflation data

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories