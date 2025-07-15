BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.93%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.49%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.85%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.63%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
TRG 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,296 Increased By 793.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
South Korean shares close at near four-year high as Samsung Electronics jumps

  • KOSPI closed up 13.25 points, or 0.41%, at 3,215.28
Reuters Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 12:37pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares recouped early losses to close at a near four-year high on Tuesday, led by gains in Samsung Electronics, while better-than-expected China data also lifted investor sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI closed up 13.25 points, or 0.41%, at 3,215.28, its highest closing level since August 11, 2021. Earlier in the session, the index fell as much as 0.57%, weighed by profit-taking pressure.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.92%, after U.S. artificial intelligence darling Nvidia said it will resume sales of its H20 graphics processing units (GPU) to China with a new model that complies with regulatory requirements for the Chinese market.

Samsung is a major supplier for Nvidia’s H20 GPU.

China’s economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter in a show of resilience against U.S. tariffs, thoughanalysts warn that weak demand at home and rising global trade risks will ramp up pressure on Beijing to roll out morestimulus. China is South Korea’s biggest trading partner.

“The KOSPI turned positive as China’s data raised economic recovery hopes, despite technical resistance and profit-taking pressure,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

South Korean shares hit near 4-year high on market reform hopes

Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker SK Hynix lost 0.50%, while automakers dropped more than 2%. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.16%, and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 1.06%.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 212.3 billion won ($153.79 million).

The won was quoted at 1,380.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,383.0.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 2.466%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 2.880%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

