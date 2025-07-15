BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,188 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 136,503 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-15

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for simplifying tax returns and launching digital invoicing in Urdu to facilitate easier tax filing for citizens, while highlighting ongoing reforms including the implementation of an AI-based tax assessment system.

Speaking at a weekly review meeting on the digitisation efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sharif emphasised the need to focus reforms on the convenience of the average taxpayer. He directed the introduction of third-party validation to ensure transparency in all FBR reforms.

“The new simplified digital tax returns primarily benefit salaried individuals,” the prime minister said, urging a public awareness campaign to encourage wider tax compliance under the revamped system.

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Sharif credited Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the economic team, and FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial for their roles in advancing the reforms, which aim to broaden the tax base while easing the burden on low-income groups.

For the first time in history of the country, the government is implementing an AI-based tax assessment system, he noted, calling it “a significant milestone”.

He also stressed the importance of extending special facilitation to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to incorporate them into the digital invoicing framework.

In a briefing, the meeting was informed about the progress on digital invoicing, e-bilty (electronic transport documentation), simplified tax returns, AI assessment systems, and the establishment of a Central Command and Control Center.

The FBR expects to complete bidding for the Command and Control Unit soon, with full operational capacity targeted by September to enable centralized data access and decision-making.

Under the AI-based system, traders can submit Advance Goods Declarations (AGD) before ship arrivals, granting exemptions on upfront duties and taxes. Compliance with AGD is expected to rise sharply from 3 per cent to over 95 per cent, facilitating direct container movement from ports to factories.

The digital invoicing system will require all businesses to issue invoices online at the point of sale, with around 20,000 businesses expected to join in the coming months.

In the first month alone, 8,000 invoices worth Rs11.6 billion were processed. The system includes a taxpayer portal and monitoring dashboard and is integrated with Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd (PRAL) free of charge.

Once fully implemented, traders will no longer need to file separate sales tax returns, as transactions will be automatically recorded. Additional measures include the introduction of an eight-digit Harmonized System (HS) code aligned with international standards to combat fake invoices and improve sales tax system monitoring.

Simplified digital tax returns for salaried individuals will be available from July 15, with the facility expanding to other taxpayers by July 30. Urdu versions of the returns will also be introduced by the end of the month. The prime minister called for a dedicated helpline and third-party public surveys to assess the ease of filing under the new system.

On the cargo tracking and e-bilty system, officials said real-time monitoring of goods movement and tax compliance will be enabled, supported by AI-enhanced assessments. The government is collaborating with Turkey to meet international standards in system deployment following discussions between Shehbaz and the Turkish president during a recent visit to Azerbaijan. A Turkish delegation is currently in Pakistan to assist with implementation.

Senior officials at the meeting included federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ataullah Tarar and Ali Pervaiz Malik; Minister of State for Finance Bilal Kayani, FBR Chairman Langrial and other key officials.

NNI adds: The meeting was informed that simplified digital tax returns will be launched from July 15 for salaried individuals and from July 30 for other taxpayers. Urdu-language returns for salaried individuals will also be available by July 30. The process of filling out the new simplified tax returns was explained in detail.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress of the cargo tracking system and e-bilty system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers tax revenues PM Shehbaz Sharif FBR reforms Rashid Mahmood Langrial tax base tax returns filing digital invoicing system

Comments

200 characters

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories