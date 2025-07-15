‘Political repression’ in Pakistan: PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari to testify before US Congress body

KARACHI: PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, a former aide to ex-premier Imran Khan, is set to offer testimony on “political repression” in Pakistan before the United States Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, it emerged on Monday.

According to its website, the bipartisan commission was established in 2008 and is charged with promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights instruments.

The commission’s hearing notice states that the session will take place on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3:30pm (12:30am PKT on Wednesday) and will “examine the government of Pakistan’s persecution of opposition political figures and journalists, and its actions to control media communications and prevent free and fair elections in Pakistan”.

The session is open to the public and the media. “Many date the current phase of repression in Pakistan to 2022, when, with the involvement of the military, popular Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted, and soon after, arrested, convicted of corruption and imprisoned,” the notice read.

“Parliamentary elections in February 2024 were, according to the US State Department, marked by ‘undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly’, as well as ‘electoral violence, and restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms’,” it added. The commission provided a list of witnesses who would provide testimony during Tuesday’s hearing. Besides Bukhari, the list includes Amnesty International’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia, Ben Linden; Perseus Strategies Managing Director Jared Genser; and Afghanistan Impact Network founder Sadiq Amini.

A press release from the commission’s co-chairman, Republican Congressman Christopher Smith, who will chair the session, said the meeting would “discuss the government of Pakistan’s ongoing political repression, the US response, and offer recommendations for Congress”.

