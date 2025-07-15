BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-15

Second edition of Foodpreneur Programme launched

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 06:20am

LAHORE: National Foods Limited, in collaboration with Master Class Pakistan, has launched the second edition of the National Foodpreneur Programme — a transformative initiative designed to empower aspiring chefs through internationally recognised culinary certification.

Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, National Foodpreneur 2.0 will welcome 20 students, selected based on merit and eligibility criteria, for an immersive training experience culminating in the Certificate in Culinary Artistry (CICA) - an internationally recognized qualification, said a company announcement here on Monday.

The programme aims to provide comprehensive skill development training, leading to enhanced opportunities for employment or self-employment, while contributing to empowerment and national development.

“National Foodpreneur is about the love of good, healthy food,” said Zahid Majeed, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, National Foods Limited. “As a leader in food tradition, National Foods preserves and continues to evolve its proud culinary heritage. With a rich legacy of over 50 years, National Foods continues with the vision of creating food that enriches the lives of people everywhere - with excellence, emphasizing on nutrition and hygiene, and empowering aspiring chefs, especially women. Building on a successful pilot, National Foodpreneur 2.0 solidifies our commitment to socioeconomic uplift and community development.”

The first cohort saw a remarkable participation of females, with fifteen out of nineteen students being female, a testament to the growing interest and representation of females in the culinary and hospitality sector, creating inclusive career pathways. Six of the graduates are running small businesses as home chefs two are presently working at NFL, while five graduates are working as interns at reputable organizations, popular restaurants, and hotel chains in Pakistan.

As part of its commitment to inclusion and accessibility, National Foods will award full scholarships to five deserving students out of the twenty to promote equal opportunities for professional growth in the food and hospitality industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

