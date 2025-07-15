Mujahid Pervez Chattha made Gepco chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has appointed former chief executive officer (CEO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Mujahid Pervez Chattha as Chairman/ Independent Director of the Board of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

According to the notification, his appointment as chairman has been made consequent upon approval of the Federal Cabinet, and in terms of provisions of State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 and State Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

According to sources, the prime minister had approved the name of Commodore Muhammad Siddiq (retired) who was already an Independent Director as Chairman Gujranwala Electric Power Company. However, the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) rejected the name of Siddiq as chairman.

The Chairman/Independent Director of GEPCO Board namely Imran Zaffar had resigned from the Board therefore, chairman of the board/ independent director was required to be nominated.

