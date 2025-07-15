BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,188 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 136,503 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

Govt keen to facilitate Pakistanis living in Gulf: Rana Mashhood

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:33am

KARACHI: The federal government is keen to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and Pakistani youth in Gulf countries, mainly by providing a technological solution that enables them to send remittances to their families with ease through a domestic payment scheme, PayPak.

This was stated by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) in a meeting held with stakeholders recently here, including Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of PAFLA, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK.

The federal government is working extensively to serve Pakistanis in the country and overseas by addressing their core issues through all innovative, technological, and affordable means. In this regard, the government is keen to explore strategic collaboration on empowering overseas Pakistani youth through digital remittance services and expanding PayPak’s reach under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, he said.

A significant number of overseas Pakistanis comprise youth and they are assets of the country because of their commendable role in contributing to the economy of the country; hence, the PM Digital Youth Hub is exploring various options to honour their services for the nation with dedicated facilities and offerings, Chairman PMYP said.

On the occasion, Najeeb Agrawalla said, "We aim to take initiatives to facilitate secure and structured remittance flows from non-resident Pakistani workers, especially those based in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries, while also promoting the use of PayPak for Hajj, Umrah, and other cross-border transactions including 1BILL service for non-resident Pakistanis."

As a major payment service provider, 1LINK proposed extending its technological expertise and platform capabilities to support the development and implementation of both initiatives, he said.

PAFLA Chairman Ibrahim Amin highlighted that over 4 million Pakistanis reside in Gulf countries and strive to contribute honestly to the national economy through their hard-earned income. Unfortunately, many of them lack access to reliable and user-friendly technological payment solutions.

PAFLA, in collaboration with Pakistani diplomatic missions, Pakistan's banks, and different agencies, will do its best efforts to approach freelancers, blue- and white-collar Pakistani workers through outreach and engagement efforts across Gulf countries, he added.

Pakistan received over $38.3 billion in remittances from different countries in the financial year 2024-25. Overseas Pakistanis residing in different Gulf countries contribute a major share to the remittance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Remittances Overseas Pakistanis Federal Government Gulf countries Pakistani youth PMYP Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood

Comments

200 characters

Govt keen to facilitate Pakistanis living in Gulf: Rana Mashhood

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories