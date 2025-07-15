BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FCCI chief visits Makkah Chamber: ‘Direct contacts between traders should be promoted’

Press Release Published 15 Jul, 2025 06:40am

FAISALABAD: Brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia must be translated into economic terms and in this regard direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries should be promoted on war footings, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was discussing matters of mutual interest with Abdullah Omer Qazi, Chairman Tourism Committee of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to the MCCI in Saudi Arabia.

He expressed satisfaction over the modest increase in trade volume between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said that private sectors of two countries should play a proactive role after improvement in trade cooperation at the government levels.

Rehan Naseem Bharara invited the leadership of MCCI to visit FCCI. Abdullah Omer Qazi accepted the invitation and said that there were huge chances of investment in Pakistan and Saudi investors would exploit this available and untapped potential for mutual benefit.

He particularly appreciated the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan and said that it would open new avenues of direct foreign investment particularly from Saudi Arabia. He also explained in detail the vision 2030 of Saudi leadership and said that it would help the transformation of the Kingdom into a modern, dynamic and progressive country.

Earlier Secretary General MCCI Dr Thamer Ahmad Baazeem received and welcomed the President FCCI. Later Rehan Naseem Bharara and Abdullah Omer Qazi exchanged shields of their respective organizations.

Fahad Saud Damanhouri Director Business Development of MCCI, Hafiz Shafique Kashif former ECM FCCI and Chaudhary Kashif Nawaz Randhawa were also present during this meeting.

Trade traders FCCI business community Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Rehan Naseem Bharara Makkah Chamber

