Jul 15, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-15

Customs Directorate: FBR issues SOP to boost audit capacity

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to assist 60 external auditors of the Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit and Internal Audit (Customs) to increase audit capacity of the organisation.

According to the FBR’s plan, the new procedure is hereby formulated to assist the said directorate with the on boarding of auditors which are to be hired for enhancing the organisational capacity of PCA in line with the FBR Transformation Plan.

The procedure aims to ensure consistency, efficiency and quality output during the deployment of auditors across the field formations of PCA.

Consequent upon approval of the FBR’s Transformation Plan (Customs), the board has notified SOP for providing a uniform framework for on boarding of Third-Party Auditors which are to be hired for enhancing audit capacity of Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit and Internal Audit (Customs).

While the responsibility for ensuring the quality of auditors’ rests with the HR firms, the evaluation committees shall be constituted for each region (including HQ) to assess and finalise the suitability of auditors short-listed by the respective HR firms. The evaluation process may be conducted either in person or virtually, depending on feasibility, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

