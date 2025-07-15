Transporters too support July 19 strike call

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani while strongly reaffirming the business community’s uncompromising stance against the five key anti-business measures and 32 anomalies introduced in the Finance Act 2025, urged the federal government to immediately suspend these provisions and issue a formal notification to that effect.

Addressing a press conference at the KCCI on Monday, flanked by representatives from goods transporters’ associations and alliances from across Pakistan who were led by Chairman Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shahzad Awan, Bilwani made it clear that unless the government puts all these measures in abeyance, the nationwide strike scheduled for July 19 will take place with full force, bringing economic activity across the country to a grinding halt.

Bilwani emphasised that only upon suspension of controversial provisions will the business community engage in any dialogue with lawmakers. He reiterated KCCI’s demand for the immediate withdrawal of Sections 37A and 37B of the Finance Act, which empower FBR officials with arbitrary arrest powers; Section 21 (S), which imposes harsh penalties on cash transactions of Rs. 200,000 or more; mandatory digital invoicing under SRO 709; and the imposition of E-Bilty under Section 40(C). He also called for the restoration of the Final Tax Regime for exporters.

Jawed Bilwani said that the leaders of the transporters associations have expressed unwavering solidarity with KCCI and confirmed their active participation in the upcoming strike.

The transporter alliances declared their full and unconditional support, committing to remain fully aligned with KCCI’s demands and to stand united until these are met, regardless of the consequences. They announced a complete wheel-jam strike, declaring that no vehicle will move on July 19, in absolute unity with the business community.

