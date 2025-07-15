Sindh govt striving to resolve issues facing journalists: Sharjeel

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), and Sukkur Union of Journalists, led by renowned journalist and PFUJ Federal Executive Council Member Mazhar Abbas along with PFUJ Secretary Finance Lala Asad Pathan, called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Senior journalists including KUJ President Tahir Hussain Khan, Sardar Liaquat, Saleem Sehto, Javed Jatoi, and other KUJ office bearers were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation of journalists invited Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The three-day celebrations will be held at the historic Khaliq Dina Hall in Karachi.

The delegation also informed the minister that the three-day meeting of the PFUJ Federal Executive Council will take place in Karachi from August 1 to August 3. A special session is scheduled for August 2 at Khaliq Dina Hall, the site where PFUJ was founded 75 years ago.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the union representatives of his government’s full commitment and support.

On the occasion, he remarked that journalism and democracy are inseparable, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh government has always taken significant steps to promote press freedom.

He added that the Sindh government is making every possible effort to address the issues faced by journalists. “The sacrifices of the journalist community for the cause of democracy are historic and unforgettable. The welfare of journalists remains a top priority for the Sindh government,” he said.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon also briefed the delegation on ongoing projects in the health, transport, energy, and housing sectors. He said that the benefits of the Sindh government’s initiatives in these areas are reaching the people.

During the meeting, the delegation of journalists appreciated the Sindh government’s development projects, noting that the measures taken by the government are providing relief to the people.

