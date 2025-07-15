BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,188 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 136,503 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

Sindh govt striving to resolve issues facing journalists: Sharjeel

Press Release Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:39am

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), and Sukkur Union of Journalists, led by renowned journalist and PFUJ Federal Executive Council Member Mazhar Abbas along with PFUJ Secretary Finance Lala Asad Pathan, called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Senior journalists including KUJ President Tahir Hussain Khan, Sardar Liaquat, Saleem Sehto, Javed Jatoi, and other KUJ office bearers were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation of journalists invited Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The three-day celebrations will be held at the historic Khaliq Dina Hall in Karachi.

The delegation also informed the minister that the three-day meeting of the PFUJ Federal Executive Council will take place in Karachi from August 1 to August 3. A special session is scheduled for August 2 at Khaliq Dina Hall, the site where PFUJ was founded 75 years ago.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the union representatives of his government’s full commitment and support.

On the occasion, he remarked that journalism and democracy are inseparable, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh government has always taken significant steps to promote press freedom.

He added that the Sindh government is making every possible effort to address the issues faced by journalists. “The sacrifices of the journalist community for the cause of democracy are historic and unforgettable. The welfare of journalists remains a top priority for the Sindh government,” he said.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon also briefed the delegation on ongoing projects in the health, transport, energy, and housing sectors. He said that the benefits of the Sindh government’s initiatives in these areas are reaching the people.

During the meeting, the delegation of journalists appreciated the Sindh government’s development projects, noting that the measures taken by the government are providing relief to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon journalists PFUJ Sindh Senior Minister Karachi Union of Journalists

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt striving to resolve issues facing journalists: Sharjeel

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories