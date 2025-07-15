Azma accuses PTI of pursuing well-planned ‘coercive strategy’

LAHORE: It is well rehearsed strategy of PTI to coerce their political opponents as well as state machinery through abuse, allegations, claiming victimhood and outright lies. Back in 2023, they would call any arrest of their leaders or workers by police as ‘Abduction’. This is a classic example of narrative manipulation.

Despite being champions of accountability before and during their tenure in power, PTI after losing power labels any action by law enforcement agencies as persecution. PTI leaders and supporters have been incessantly speaking lies about IK’s legal cases and his imprisonment. Facts are completely opposite to what PTI wants world to believe.

All cases have been registered as per law and despite delaying tactics of defence team of IK, enough leeway was granted by trial courts. Defence has not been able to refute authenticity of the cases, rather they have relied on fine points of procedure coupled with delaying tactics.

IK & Bushra Bibi remained direct beneficiaries of misappropriation. Either be it Toshakhana Cases or 190 million pounds case, both husband and wife drew financial gains.

In all cases where IK or Bushra Bibi were convicted they availed right of appeal and duly benefited from it. In number of cases verdict was overturned or sentence was suspended.

The man who while in power used to arrogantly announce that he would remove AC from prison cell of his political opponents, is himself enjoying unprecedented facilities in jail. He has been given a complex comprising seven cells with a corridor for walk. He has also got an exercise cycle, TV, newspaper and books to read. All never known to other prisoners who are authorized Class B jail.

IK remains abreast with current affairs and gives directions to his party accordingly. His X handle regularly posts his remarks. Since his imprisonment, IK has tweeted 413 times. He has delivered messages to party workers through his X account on all major political developments like General Elections 2024, Bye Elections in Sambrial, PTI protest in Islamabad on 26 Nov 2024, dialogue with government or enactment of 26th Constitutional Amendment.

IK’s statements regularly make headlines in domestic print media like, his denouncement of budget published in The News on 11 Jun 25, comments on India – Pakistan war published in Dawn on 14 May 25 or rejection of ISPR statement published in Express Tribune on 31 Dec 24. In less than past 12 months i.e period from Aug 2024 till to date, IK’s statements have made headlines on 45 occasions.

IK has been giving interviews to international media as well, unprecedented for a convict. Since 2024, IK has had at least ten interactions with international media including Fox News, WSJ, ITV, Reuters, The Telegraph and others.

IK also frequently shuffles his party leadership. Most of it can be ascribed to almost unrestricted access of party leaders to him, who frequently lobby against each other. In previous three months 66 x people met IK including party leaders, family members and lawyers.

He has been also making calls to his two sons in UK. However, insiders have revealed that on many occasions they have refused to take his call citing other priority commitments.

Claims that IK is being politically victimized have no solid basis. These are deliberate attempts to turn legal accountability into political drama to weaken public trust in the justice system.

