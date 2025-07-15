Traders vow their unwavering support to LCCI

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry witnessed a massive show of strength at its Traders Convention, where thousands of traders declared their unwavering support for the LCCI.

Following overwhelming input from the trader community, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad conditionally accepted the government’s offer for negotiations saying that any talks must be meaningful and solution-oriented. He said that the July 19 nationwide strike will proceed as scheduled.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, representatives of trade and industrial associations and LCCI Executive Committee Members spoke on the occasion.

President LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad said that the business community has been pushed to the wall through oppressive policies. We don’t enjoy going on strike. We have been squeezed to the point of compulsion. He said that when Lahore moves, the entire country follows.

He condemned the imposition of Section 37AA of the Income Tax Ordinance and called it a draconian law aimed at destroying trade and industry. Dual nationals are drafting policies for this country. No wonder the economy has reached this crisis point. He said that the business community did not take these massive loans we are not liable to bear their burden. Why are the $200 billion held abroad not brought back? he questioned.

Mian Abuzar warned that if even a single trader is harmed, the entire national business community will rise in protest. We will pay our taxes and we will also demand accountability for the corruption eating up our economy.

Former LCCI President and SAARC Chamber Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar said that we do not want to strike but the government has left us with no choice. Doing business has become nearly impossible due to the harsh and impractical budget measures imposed by FBR.

He revealed that in Lahore, FBR officials pulled guns on each other over bribery money disputes. He said that the politicians set Rs500 million corruption limit for NAB but businesspersons are arrested over suspicion of Rs50 million. Why this double standard? He warned that Section 37AA would further promote corruption and destroy economic confidence.

“There’s only 5% tax in the UAE,” he added and said that here we face one-sided oppression. This won’t be just a Lahore strike, Karachi, Peshawar, Sialkot and the entire nation will join.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engr. Khalid Usman said that the Finance Minister had promised to incorporate the business community’s suggestions into the budget but not a single proposal was implemented. He confirmed that LCCI has been in daily contact with chambers across Pakistan. This will begin with a one-day strike but if the issues remain unresolved, we will launch an indefinite nationwide protest.

He said that we are open to negotiations but not for lip service, only for actual solutions. The July 19 strike will go ahead as a countrywide movement. LCCI is leading this historic effort. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, there will be a nationwide shutter-down and wheel-jam strike.

