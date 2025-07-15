CM launches ‘Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday launched the Pakistan’s first ‘Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA)’ which will become fully operational in Lahore division from next week and will also be launched across Punjab by December.

A grand ceremony was held at Expo Centre Lahore in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif graced the occasion by attending it as a chief guest. She met the PERA Force officers and personnel, inspected vehicles and motorbikes. She expressed profound happiness on seeing the women SDEOs.

She also inspected PERA Station 3D model, weapons, protective equipment, shields and other gadgets. She monitored the process of obtaining tokens and registering complaints by pressing a button at the PERA Station. She also inspected the Enforcement Station Control Room, Investigation Room, Conference Room, Arrest Room, Waiting Room and Barracks.

A smartly turned-out contingent of PERA Force performed a march past and also presented a martial art demonstration at the ceremony. The PERA Force contingent also displayed a mock drill regarding stopping of protesters to prevent the breach of law and order situation.

The PERA Force also demonstrated execution of operational matters during the ceremony. She awarded certificates to four officers who displayed best performance during PERA training programme.

DG PERA Captain Farrukh Atique (Retd) delineated the purpose and objectives of the establishment of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority in detail. He expressed gratitude to the CM for extending her unconditional support for the establishment of PERA.

DG PERA apprised the participants in the ceremony that after the Lahore division, PERA will be fully activated and will perform its duties across the province till December. PERA will take systematic actions against inflation and hoarding throughout Punjab.

With the formation of PERA, it will be possible to eliminate profiteering and hoarding in every small, big city, tehsil, district and division of the province.

PERA will also launch crackdown on the land grabbers’ mafia to retrieve land across the province. PERA will restore the trust of the weaker segment of the society and of investors on the government.

DG PERA further informed that PERA will bring about a radical change regarding enforcement of law. PERA will not only conduct operations but also organize transparent investigations and strong prosecution for the strict enforcement of law. PERA will establish PERA Headquarters, PERA Lines and PERA Training Cells with the approval of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Provincial cabinet members, assembly members, secretaries and other senior government officials attended the ceremony.

