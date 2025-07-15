Nine killed in US nursing home fire

NEW YORK: A nighttime fire at a nursing home has left nine people dead in the northeastern US state of Massachusetts after a desperate rescue operation, local authorities said Monday.

The fire that broke out Sunday at an assisted living facility in the city of Fall River was “an unspeakable tragedy,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon told reporters.

“Nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” Bacon said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims.”

Local media aired footage of residents being taken away from the scene on stretchers.

One person remains in critical condition, over 30 were taken to hospitals and at least a dozen were saved in a rescue requiring ladders, Bacon added.