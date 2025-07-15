Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia clamped down Monday on the export, transshipment and transit of all US-made artificial intelligence chips, seeking to stop illegal trade to countries including China.

“Effective immediately, all exports, transships and transits of high-performance AI chips of US origin are subject to a strategic trade permit,” the investment, trade and industry ministry said in a statement.

“This initiative serves to close regulatory gaps while Malaysia undertakes further review on the inclusion of high-performance AI chips of US origin” into its so-called Strategic Items List, the government said.

Washington has previously voiced concern about the transshipment of US-made AI chips, particularly the potential of sensitive components being diverted to China.

Malaysia is a major hub for the export and transhipment of high-end AI chips due to its position in the global supply chain, its strategic location and advanced logistical capabilities, experts say.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese engineers had in March brought hard drives to Malaysia containing data to build AI models in Malaysian data centres using advanced US-made chips.

The engineers then planned to bring the AI models back to China, the report said.