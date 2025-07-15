BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,188 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 136,503 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-15

Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia clamped down Monday on the export, transshipment and transit of all US-made artificial intelligence chips, seeking to stop illegal trade to countries including China.

“Effective immediately, all exports, transships and transits of high-performance AI chips of US origin are subject to a strategic trade permit,” the investment, trade and industry ministry said in a statement.

“This initiative serves to close regulatory gaps while Malaysia undertakes further review on the inclusion of high-performance AI chips of US origin” into its so-called Strategic Items List, the government said.

Washington has previously voiced concern about the transshipment of US-made AI chips, particularly the potential of sensitive components being diverted to China.

Malaysia is a major hub for the export and transhipment of high-end AI chips due to its position in the global supply chain, its strategic location and advanced logistical capabilities, experts say.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese engineers had in March brought hard drives to Malaysia containing data to build AI models in Malaysian data centres using advanced US-made chips.

The engineers then planned to bring the AI models back to China, the report said.

Malaysia export AI chips

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories