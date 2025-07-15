BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Markets Print 2025-07-15

Mills reluctant in making big deals on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund. He also told that the rate of Phutti is increasing a little bit.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan and 200 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

