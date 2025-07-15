BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Markets Print 2025-07-15

China stocks gain on pickup in exports

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Monday, as markets reacted cautiously to positive trade data and awaited GDP figures amid lingering tariff concerns.

At market close, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%, hovering near its highest level since October.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.3% after swinging between gains and losses during the day, while the tech index added 0.7%.

Fresh data released on Monday showed China’s trade activities rebounded as exporters capitalised on a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington ahead of a looming August deadline.

Exports rose 5.8% year-on-year in June, beating forecast, while imports rebounded 1.1% following a 3.4% decline in May.

Markets are now watching second-quarter GDP data due Tuesday, which is projected to grow 5.1%, according to a Reuters poll of economists. China’s economy is now on track to achieve its 5% annual growth target, but might face growing pressure as upcoming US tariffs loom, according to analysts at BOC International.

“We recommend paying attention to the July Politburo meeting’s guidance on economic growth prospects for the second half of the year and the deployment of growth stabilization measures. We temporarily maintain our optimistic view on risk assets,” they said.

Leading gains in mainland on Monday, the banking sector climbed 0.5% to recoup some of Friday’s loss. The energy sector added 1%.

However, the property sector slipped 1.4%, continuing to pare last week’s rally, which was spurred by speculation about potential stimulus measures.

