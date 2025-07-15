Markets Print 2025-07-15
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 14, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.92 11.42
2-Week 10.90 11.40
1-Month 10.86 11.36
3-Month 10.81 11.06
6-Month 10.78 11.03
9-Month 10.72 11.22
1-Year 10.68 11.18
==========================
Data source: SBP
