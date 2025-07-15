KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 14, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 136,502.54 High: 136,841.5 Low: 134,937.43 Net Change: 2,202.77 Volume (000): 259,908 Value (000): 23,502,332 Makt Cap (000) 4,081,557,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,743.17 NET CH (+) 315.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,777.76 NET CH (-) 62.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,475.13 NET CH (+) 1549.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,634.93 NET CH (+) 404.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,183.85 NET CH (-) 45.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,056.62 NET CH (+) 10.06 ==================================== As on: 14-July-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025