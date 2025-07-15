Markets Print 2025-07-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 14, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 14, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 136,502.54
High: 136,841.5
Low: 134,937.43
Net Change: 2,202.77
Volume (000): 259,908
Value (000): 23,502,332
Makt Cap (000) 4,081,557,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,743.17
NET CH (+) 315.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,777.76
NET CH (-) 62.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,475.13
NET CH (+) 1549.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,634.93
NET CH (+) 404.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,183.85
NET CH (-) 45.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,056.62
NET CH (+) 10.06
====================================
As on: 14-July-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments