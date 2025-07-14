FBR reforms: PM calls for launching digital invoicing system in Urdu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the digital invoicing system must be launched in Urdu to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

A weekly review meeting on FBR’s digitization, implementation of an AI-based system, and other reforms was held today in Islamabad under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz, said a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting was briefed on progress regarding digital invoicing, e-Bilty (electronic freight documentation), simplification of tax returns, AI-based assessment system, establishment of a central Command and Control Center, and cargo tracking system.

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

The PM welcomed the introduction of simplified tax return forms in Urdu and directed the establishment of a helpline to assist citizens in filing their returns.

“Tax reforms must focus on easing the burden for the common man,” the PMO quoted the prime minister as saying.

The PM also called for third-party validation of all FBR reforms to ensure full transparency.

Officials briefed the meeting that the new digital tax returns, connected to a central database, were made simpler and more accessible.

The salaried class stands to benefit the most, with the new return forms going live from July 15 for salaried individuals, and from July 30 for other taxpayers, the meeting was informed. Urdu-language returns for salaried taxpayers will also be available by the end of the month.

The premier ordered a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens on how to use the new system.