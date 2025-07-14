BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FBR reforms: PM calls for launching digital invoicing system in Urdu

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2025 03:44pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the digital invoicing system must be launched in Urdu to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

A weekly review meeting on FBR’s digitization, implementation of an AI-based system, and other reforms was held today in Islamabad under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz, said a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting was briefed on progress regarding digital invoicing, e-Bilty (electronic freight documentation), simplification of tax returns, AI-based assessment system, establishment of a central Command and Control Center, and cargo tracking system.

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

The PM welcomed the introduction of simplified tax return forms in Urdu and directed the establishment of a helpline to assist citizens in filing their returns.

“Tax reforms must focus on easing the burden for the common man,” the PMO quoted the prime minister as saying.

The PM also called for third-party validation of all FBR reforms to ensure full transparency.

Officials briefed the meeting that the new digital tax returns, connected to a central database, were made simpler and more accessible.

The salaried class stands to benefit the most, with the new return forms going live from July 15 for salaried individuals, and from July 30 for other taxpayers, the meeting was informed. Urdu-language returns for salaried taxpayers will also be available by the end of the month.

The premier ordered a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens on how to use the new system.

FBR PM Shehbaz Sharif FBR reforms

Comments

200 characters

FBR reforms: PM calls for launching digital invoicing system in Urdu

Govt to meet business community tomorrow, ahead of planned strike, says Aurangzeb

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

Oil hits 3-week high on signs of tighter supply

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan ‘decides’ to transform Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Read more stories