BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 171.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.78 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.31 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.69%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
SSGC 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TREET 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
TRG 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,390 Increased By 2090.6 (1.56%)
KSE30 41,505 Increased By 690.7 (1.69%)
Jul 14, 2025
Markets

Major Gulf markets ease on fresh US tariff threats

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 01:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday amid fresh U.S. tariff threats, although the losses were limited as investors are accustomed to President Donald Trump’s policy swings.

Trump on Saturday said he would impose a 30% tariff on most imports from the EU and Mexico from August 1, even as they are locked in long negotiations.

The European Union said it would extend a suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement, though Germany’s finance minister called for firm action if the levies went ahead.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

However, ACWA Power Co advanced more than 1%. The firm signed power purchase agreements on Sunday for clean energy projects with a capacity of 15 gigawatts and investments worth around $8.3 billion, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

Most Gulf stocks subdued as Trump steps up tariff threats

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank declining 0.9% and toll operator Salik Company losing 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3%.

Investors now await the U.S. inflation data for June, due on Tuesday, for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Markets are currently pricing in just over 50 basis points worth of easing by December.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari index decreased 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.8% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

