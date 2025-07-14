BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 171.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.78 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.31 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.69%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
SSGC 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TREET 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
TRG 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,390 Increased By 2090.6 (1.56%)
KSE30 41,505 Increased By 690.7 (1.69%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s June palm oil imports jump 60% to hit 11-month high

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 01:48pm

MUMBAI: India’s palm oil imports jumped to an 11-month high in June as refiners ramped up purchases due to a price discount compared to rival soyoil and sunflower oil, and to replenish depleted inventories, an industry body said on Monday.

Higher palm oil imports by India, the world’s biggest buyer of vegetable oils, will help bring down stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures.

Palm oil imports in June rose more than 60% from May to 955,683 metric tons, the highest since July 2024, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said.

Imports of soyoil decreased 9.8% to 359,504 tons and sunflower oil imports rose 17.8% to 216,141 tons, the industry body said.

Domestic vegetable oil stocks rose for the first time in seven months to 1.568 million tons on July 1, up from last month’s 1.33 million tons, which was the lowest level in nearly five years, it said.

India’s May palm oil imports jump 87% to six-month high, dealers say

Palm oil imports are likely to remain above 900,000 tons for the second straight month in July as the oil is available at a discount to rival oils, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader.

Soyoil imports would likely increase to approximately 450,000 tons in July, as vessels that were unable to unload at Kandla port in the western state of Gujarat during June were expected to discharge their cargo this month, Patel said.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

In May, India halved the basic import tax on crude edible oils to 10% in a bid to reduce food prices and help the domestic refining industry.

India Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market india palm oil

Comments

200 characters

India’s June palm oil imports jump 60% to hit 11-month high

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories