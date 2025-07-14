BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 171.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.78 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.31 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.69%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
SSGC 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TREET 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
TRG 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,390 Increased By 2090.6 (1.56%)
KSE30 41,505 Increased By 690.7 (1.69%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi operations

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 01:42pm

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Monday it would exit its Abu Dhabi operations and suspend all locally based flights from September due to operational challenges and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Wizz Air will focus on its core Central and Eastern European markets, as well as countries such as Austria, Italy and the UK, it said.

“Supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our original ambitions,” Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi said in a statement.

“While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one given the circumstances,” he added.

Middle East MENA Abu Dhabi Wizz Air

Comments

200 characters

Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi operations

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories