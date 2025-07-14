Fatal Air India crash probe ‘far from over’ says CEO days after prelim report

NEW DELHI: The probe into last month’s Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad city is “far from over,” CEO Campbell Wilson said in an internal memo on Monday, adding that the airline is open to further inquiries and warned against “premature conclusions.”

The memo, seen by Reuters, comes after a preliminary report on Saturday showed confusion in the cockpit shortly before the Air India jetliner crashed and killed 260 people last month, after the plane’s engine fuel cutoff switches flipped almost simultaneously and starved the engines of fuel.

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad began to lose thrust and sink shortly after takeoff, according to the report on the world’s deadliest aviation accident in a decade released by Indian accident investigators.

The memo said that the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance faults and that all required maintenance had been carried out.