Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.22%)
FCCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.89%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
NBP 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
TRG 58.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,871 Increased By 1571.7 (1.17%)
KSE30 41,300 Increased By 486.1 (1.19%)
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, saying they are necessary to defend the country because Russian President Vladimir Putin “talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening.”

Trump did not give a number of Patriots he plans to send to Ukraine, but he said the United States would be reimbursed for their cost by the European Union.

The U.S. president has grown increasingly disenchanted with Putin because the Russian leader has resisted Trump’s attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump is expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters couldn’t immediately verify the report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for more defensive capabilities to fend off a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia.

“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there’s a little bit of a problem there. I don’t like it,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said.

He plans to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and other issues this week.

