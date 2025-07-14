BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
JGB yields surge toward May highs on election-led fiscal concerns

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 11:10am

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) surged on Monday, toward historic levels last seen in May, as concerns grew that an upcoming election could pave the way for increased fiscal spending.

Prices for long-dated debt continued their decline from last week, driving yields sharply higher, as prospects dimmed that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition will retain its majority in the upper house after a vote on July 20.

A potential defeat could empower opposition parties that have pledged in their campaign platforms to cut or abolish the sales tax. Mounting fiscal concerns and soft demand at debt auctions triggered a surge in super-long yields to record levels in late May. In response, the Ministry of Finance curtailed its issuance super-long JGBs, starting with sales this month.

“Broadening of the ruling coalition would quite likely increase the probability of a reduction in the consumption tax rate,” Yusuke Matsuo, senior market economist for Mizuho Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

Japanese government bonds fall as 30-year auction tests demand

That in turn would put “upward pressure on super-long interest rates in a climate where global fiscal risk has already been very much on the minds of bond market participants.”

The 10-year JGB yield rose 7 basis points (bps) to 1.57%, its highest since May 22. The 20-year yield rose 7 bps to 2.57%, closing in on the 2.6% level seen on May 23 that was the highest since October 2000.

The 30-year yield was up 7.5 basis points to 3.115%, nearing the all-time high of 3.185% hit on May 21.

JGBs Japanese government bonds

