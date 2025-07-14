BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
DCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
DGKC 171.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.36%)
FCCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
NBP 122.49 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.55%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.73%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.79%)
TRG 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,862 Increased By 1561.9 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,307 Increased By 493.1 (1.21%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s June coal imports sink to more than two-year low

BEIJING: China’s June coal importsfell to the lowest monthly level in over two years, General Administration of...
Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:57am

BEIJING: China’s June coal importsfell to the lowest monthly level in over two years, General Administration of Customs data showed on Monday, as the country’s miners ramped up domestic production to replace lower-grade coal imports.

China’s June imports were 33.04 million metric tons, the lowest level since February 2023 and down 26% from June a year earlier. That was also down 8% from May.

For the first half of 2025, imports fell 11% year-on-year to 221.7 million tons.

For the full year, imports could fall by between 50 million and 100 million tons, China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association vice president Li Xuegang told the Coaltrans China conference last month. That would equate to as much as an 18% year-on-year drop.

China coal imports could drop by up to 100 million tons in 2025, industry group says

Meanwhile, China’s coal output rose 6% year-on-year in January-May.

As China shifts towards imports of higher-grade coal, that will “translate to a reduction in aggregate import tonnage for any given level of energy production,” LSEG analysts wrote in a note last week.

coal coal imports Coal Power Plant

Comments

200 characters

China’s June coal imports sink to more than two-year low

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

Read more stories