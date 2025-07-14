BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 170.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FFL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.89 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.57%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.14%)
LOTCHEM 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.50 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (3.84%)
PAEL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.62%)
PREMA 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.8%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
SNGP 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.62%)
SSGC 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TPLP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TREET 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,201 Increased By 350.5 (0.88%)
KSE100 136,378 Increased By 2078.3 (1.55%)
KSE30 41,500 Increased By 685.4 (1.68%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rise on strong China trade data

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 01:55pm

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures edged higher on Monday, buoyed by strong China trade data, although gains were limited by production curbs in major steelmaking regions in the world’s second-largest economy.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.26% higher at 766.5 yuan ($106.92) a metric ton.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.37% higher at $99.65 a ton, as of 0717 GMT.

Iron ore prices have been bolstered by macro news that is fuelling demand, said broker Everbright Futures.

Top consumer China’s iron ore imports in June rose 8% from a month earlier as some miners increased shipments to meet quarterly targets, following a first-quarter slump caused by cyclones in top supplier Australia.

Stronger-than-expected steel demand also boosted appetite for iron ore.

China’s exports gained momentum in June while imports rebounded, as exporters accelerated shipments to take advantage of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington ahead of an August deadline.

Iron ore heads for third weekly gain on hopes of China supply reforms

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, on Monday affirmed his commitment to working with China to tackle global excess steel capacity and promote a sustainable and market-driven sector.

The steel sector has continued to climb, buoyed by positive investor sentiment amid expectations of supply-side reforms, while robust demand from the manufacturing industry has provided strong price support, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Everbright noted that environmental protection-related production restrictions in major steel production hub Hebei province caused a decline in molten iron output of blast furnaces by 10,400 tons month-on-month.

In addition, steelmakers in coal-rich Shanxi province received notifications from authorities to cut their crude steel production this year by 6 million tons, according to Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were up, with coking coal and coke up 1.15% and 1.09%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose. Rebar was up 0.16%, hot-rolled coil gained 0.09%, wire rod climbed 1.1%, and stainless steel dipped 0.24%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures rise on strong China trade data

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories