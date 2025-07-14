BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
DCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
DGKC 171.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.36%)
FCCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
NBP 122.49 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.55%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.73%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.79%)
TRG 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,862 Increased By 1561.9 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,307 Increased By 493.1 (1.21%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices scale three-week peak as Trump widens trade war

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:38am

Gold prices touched a three-week high on Monday, supported by demand for safe-haven bullion after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico.

Spot gold was steady at $3,354.83 per ounce, as of 0410 GMT, after hitting its highest point since June 23 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $3,371.

“We are seeing safe-haven demand coming back into the picture due to this uncertainty on the implementation of U.S. global trade tariffs policy,” OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“Near-term outlook looks positive for gold and if gold prices are able to have a daily close above $3,360, it could potentially advance higher towards the next resistance level at $3,435.”

Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1, after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

Both the European Union and Mexico described the tariffs unfair and disruptive, while the E.U. said it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.

Gold gains as ‘dollar negative’ sentiments take hold

Investors now await the U.S. inflation data for June due on Tuesday for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Markets are currently pricing in just over 50 basis points worth of Fed easing by December.

Gold, often considered as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Capping gold’s gains, the dollar index edged 0.1% higher against a basket of rival currencies, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold speculators cut net long positions by 1,855 contracts to 134,842 in the week ended July 8.

Spot silver gained 1.2% to $38.82 per ounce, platinum fell 1.3% to $1,380.67 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,216.77

Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold markets Asia Gold price gold in Pakistan gold price per tola

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices scale three-week peak as Trump widens trade war

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

Read more stories