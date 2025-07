Indian electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric reported a wider first-quarter loss on Monday, as its sales took a beating from heavy competition.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a loss of 4.28 billion rupees ($49.80 million) for the April-June quarter, bigger than the 3.47 billion rupees it posted last year.