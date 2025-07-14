BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
India’s equity benchmarks inch lower as IT stocks offset gains in other sectors

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 03:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks edged down on Monday as worries of weak quarterly results by information technology companies overshadowed gains in other sectors.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.27% to 25,082.3 points, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.3% to 82,253.46.

The IT index slid 1.1% and was the biggest sectoral loser, extending its 4% fall last week, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs continued to weigh on demand.

Sector leader Tata Consultancy Services posted weak results last week, which propelled investors to remain cautious ahead of the earnings from other companies in the sector, analysts said.

HCL Technologies dropped 1.1% ahead of its earnings on the day.

“TCS numbers were below average and that has changed the mood of the IT sector,” said Arun Malhitra, fund manager at CapGrow Capital.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would impose a 30% tariff on most imports from the European Union and Mexico from August 1, even as they are locked in long negotiations.

India’s equity benchmarks log weekly losses as IT stocks drag

“Until we get some clarity on tariffs, the market will remain remain flattish. There would be no big moves on either sides,” Malhotra said.

Back home, investors are waiting for June inflation data, which is likely to show that inflation in India slowed to a more than six-year low on easing of food price rises and a high base, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Eight of the 13 major sectors rose on the day. The broader mid- and small-caps gained 0.7% and 1%, respectively, led by healthcare and real estate stocks.

Exchange operator BSE and Jane Street’s India trading partner Nuvama Wealth Management rose 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively, as markets regulator said U.S.-based trading firm has deposited 48.44 billion rupees into an escrow account, and requested lifting its trading restrictions.

Ola Electric Mobility soared 18.3% as the electric scooter maker reports narrower sequential loss and said gross margins will improve in fiscal year 2026.

