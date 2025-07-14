FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started exercising powers against taxpayers to fix higher or lower limits of input tax adjustment of registered taxpayers from July 1, 2025. It is learnt that the FBR will also defer input tax of sales taxpayers as a result of data based automated risk management system.

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

According to Finance Act 2025, in order to limit input tax allowance, the Board may also use data based automated risk management system to defer certain input tax or fix higher or lower limits of input tax adjustment: Provided that the registered person may contest the action taken under this sub-section by filing application and documents with the Commissioner concerned, who shall decide the case within 30 days of such application, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025