BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-14

Sterling slips as weak growth data fuels rate cut expectations

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

LONDON: Sterling slipped on Friday and was trading close to a more than two-week low after data showed the UK economy contracted for the second month, boosting expectations that the Bank of England could lower borrowing costs next month.

Gross domestic product shrank by 0.1% after a 0.3% drop in April, the Office for National Statistics said, primarily dragged by weakness in industrial and construction output.

“Though it would be wrong to conclude from the GDP data alone that the economy is coming under greater pressure, there are genuine questions emanating from the jobs market and whether it is beginning to fall apart more quickly,” said James Smith, an economist at ING.

“For the (BoE), it would likely force a rethink on the pace of rate cuts. Until now, officials have appeared highly reluctant to move beyond their recent, gradual once-per-quarter cutting pace.”

The pound weakened 0.26% to $1.354, while against the euro it slipped 0.2% to 86.35 pence.

Yields on short-term gilts, often a reflection of interest rate expectations, were steady after easing about two basis points earlier in the day.

Traders are now pricing in a 78.3% chance the BoE could deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in August, versus the 64% probability they were pricing in two weeks ago, data compiled by LSEG showed.

Sterling Bank of England BoE US dollar USD Pound Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling slips as weak growth data fuels rate cut expectations

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories