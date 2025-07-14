BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Section 42 of Companies Act, 2017: IHC adjudicate on tax references filed by SECP-registered firm

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has recently adjudicated three income tax reference applications filed by a company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The company, which operates schools affiliated with a private housing society, contended that, despite the absence of the Commissioner’s approval under section 2(36) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance), it is nonetheless entitled to claim a tax credit under section 100C of the Ordinance for the tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The company’s argument was based on the assertion that its case fell under section 100C(2)(a) of the Ordinance, thereby obviating the need to meet any further conditions for availing the full 100% tax credit. Additionally, the company argued that its registration with the SECP as a non-profit entity should be deemed sufficient to entitle it to the tax credit under section 100C.

Initially, the IHC admitted the company’s tax references and granted an interim injunction against the recovery of taxes. However, when the case was argued at length, the IHC concurred with the submissions made by the Commissioner’s legal counsel, Osama Shahid (Advocate), and ruled that, notwithstanding the company’s registration status with the SECP, in order to avail tax credit under section 100C of the Ordinance, the company was required to obtain the Commissioner’s approval under section 2(36) of the Ordinance.

The failure to fulfill this essential condition resulted in the company being held liable for tax, declared by Islamabad High Court.

The section 100C of the Ordinance has been subjected to frequent amendments by the legislature, which have raised significant concerns regarding its interpretation and application. Nevertheless, with this recent judgment from the Islamabad High Court, it is hoped that the lingering ambiguity surrounding section 100C of the Ordinance will be resolved, providing much-needed clarity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP IHC Islamabad High Court Companies Companies Act 2017 tax references

Comments

200 characters

Section 42 of Companies Act, 2017: IHC adjudicate on tax references filed by SECP-registered firm

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories