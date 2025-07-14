AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs for their role in freedom

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Sunday recognised the courage of the Kashmiri martyrs of 13 July, emphasizing that their sacrifice formed the bedrock of the Kashmiri freedom movement, a fight that will endure.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, he emphasised that the spirit of resistance shown by the martyrs continues to inspire generations of Kashmiris.

He urged the international community to acknowledge the Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination and called for renewed efforts to resolve the longstanding conflict through peaceful dialogue.

Anwar ul Haq further reaffirmed that the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is a collective responsibility that will carry on until justice is achieved.

Responding a query, he also warned that India’s brutality shows no signs of abating, despite the courageous response from our Shaheen brave Pakistani armed forces.

He stressed that if such aggression is not stopped, it will only lead to further escalation and intensified resistance from the Kashmiri people.

He warned that if such aggression persists, it will only harden the resolve of Kashmiris, escalate their struggle for freedom and provoke a fierce and uncompromising response from Pakistan’s armed forces.

He also held India responsible for the ongoing bloodshed and violence in Balochistan, accusing it of fueling unrest and destabilizing the region through covert operations.

He warned that such interference not only threatens regional peace but also undermines the sovereignty and security of neighboring countries, calling on the international community to take notice and hold India accountable for its actions.