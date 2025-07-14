BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Poor connectivity, security issues hinder Gwadar Port usage: PDP

Recorder Report Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 06:42am

KARACHI: Though the lack of road and rail connectivity and suboptimal security are amongst the main issues hindering proper usage of Gwadar Port, but to make this key port fully functional it needs to develop an industrial and manufacturing near it on top priority, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said Gwadar Port could really be made a game-changer for regional trade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), if the government is serious about working in this direction instead of lip service.

He said despite being operational since 2007, Gwadar handles very little cargo compared to other ports like Karachi and Port Qasim. He said the lack of industrial and commercial infrastructure around Gwadar has hindered its growth as a trade hub.

He said foreign-backed terrorists and insurgents have plagued Gwadar, with frequent attacks on workers and infrastructure projects. Security threats have discouraged foreign investors and shipping companies from using the port.

He said many CPEC-linked projects like roads, railways, power plants meant to support Gwadar’s development have been delayed or stalled. The promised Gwadar Free Zone has not attracted significant investment yet. The poor road network had limited logistics growth.

Altaf Shakoor regretted that Chinese companies have been reluctant to invest heavily in industries around Gwadar. The government’s inability to provide reliable electricity, water, and security has also deterred investors. He said while Gwadar has potential due to its deep-sea port and strategic location, it has so far failed to deliver on its economic promises.

Unless Pakistan and China address security, infrastructure, and investment challenges, Gwadar may remain an underperforming asset rather than the “next Dubai” it was hyped to be. He said that to make Gwadar Port the next Dubai, the government must speed construction of the ML-1 Railway (Peshawar-Karachi) and link it to Gwadar for seamless cargo movement. It should expand the Eastbay Expressway and connect it to the national highway network for better inland freight transport. It should develop a dedicated freight corridor from Gwadar to China (via Khunjerab Pass) to boost trade.

It should build power plants (solar, wind, or coal-based) to ensure uninterrupted electricity for industries, besides setting up desalination plants to solve Gwadar’s chronic water shortage.

He said that unlike Karachi, Gwadar has no major industrial or urban center nearby to drive demand. He said no port succeeds without economic activity. Ports like Dubai (Jebel Ali) and Singapore thrive because they have industries, warehouses, and exports feeding them. Gwadar needs factories, refineries, and logistics hubs to generate cargo demand.

He said ships will only dock at Gwadar if there’s enough cargo and industries guarantee that. Negotiations with China to use this port for their supply chain will not only make this port fully operational but will also boost industrial development.

gwadar port CPEC Gwadar security issues Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party

