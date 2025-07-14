Lahore’s limits: CM directs grand operation to protect passenger aircrafts

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to launch a grand operation to protect passenger aircrafts within Lahore’s limits, and mobilized District Administration, Wildlife and Environment Protection Authority for the purpose.

She directed the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to mobilize Punjab’s first Wildlife Force, and decided to dismantle illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms near airports. She also directed the relevant authorities to strictly implement laws and regulations for garbage disposal of bakeries near airports, and said, “There will be a ban on doing any kind of business near airports that may create a risk of birds gathering.”

In this regard; Punjab government has issued an order, which says, “Poultry farms, bakeries and slaughterhouses established without environmental protection arrangements will be banned.”

The notification added, “Strict application of environmental regulations will be ensured for companies that manufacture leather and leather products, besides a ban on open skinning of animal hides. Moreover, there will be a complete ban on throwing garbage near airports, making the use of lidded garbage bins mandatory.”

Wildlife Headquarters has also issued an order directing Wildlife Rangers to start operations immediately.

The CM said, “Lahore Eastern Bypass, Manawan Hospital Dahoriwala, PKLI, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Ichhra Lal, and Chah Miran areas have been declared ‘No-Bird Zone,’ operation will start from these areas. The notification of Punjab government says, “All such reasons should be eliminated due to which flocks of birds gather near airports.”

It adds, “Grain on the roofs of houses, pigeon breeding, pigeon flying in large numbers, feeding of pigeons in temples and public places and excessive gathering of birds should be prevented.”

The notification highlights, “Wildlife Rangers, district administration and related agencies will take action as per Punjab Wildlife Act in case of violation.”

The notification says, “Bird collisions with aircraft during take-off, landing and low-altitude flight of aircraft cause accidents.”

It points out, “According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), more than 90% of accidents occur at altitudes below 3,000 feet.”

The notification emphasised, “Punjab Wildlife Act should be strictly implemented, arrests, punishments and fines will be imposed for violations.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “These measures are being taken to ensure safe air travel and safety of hundreds of human lives.”

She added, “Air safety fencing will reduce bird strikes and accidents.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025