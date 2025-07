LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the mother of renowned TV anchor Meher Bokhari.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Azma Bokhari stated that the loss of a mother is one of life’s most painful experiences. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Meher Bokhari during this difficult time,” she added.

