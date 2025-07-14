BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

CM pays tribute to 22 Kashmiri martyrs of July 1931

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: “Salute to every Kashmiri martyr, including 22 martyrs of July 13, 1931, who became the voice of truth against oppression,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. She added, “Martyrs of Kashmir challenged Dogra Raj in 1931. Today Indian occupied forces are repeating the story of those atrocities.”

She highlighted, “Whether it was Dogra Raj or today’s oppressive Indian army, they could never defeat the spirit of Kashmiris.”

She said, “Victims of Kashmiri martyrs say that chains can never imprison courage.”

She added, “Fragrance of freedom, loyalty and sacrifice has permeated the soil of Kashmir.”

She underscored, “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is not just a day, it is a call to awaken the conscience of the United Nations and the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “US President Trump’s recent statement on the solution of Kashmir issue is encouraging.”

She added, “Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris at every forum.”

She noted, “Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs have shown the world that no coercion, and no power can keep them slaves.”

The CM said, “The entire Pakistani nation considers every suffering of their Kashmiri brothers as their own suffering.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Kashmiri martyrs

Comments

200 characters

CM pays tribute to 22 Kashmiri martyrs of July 1931

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories