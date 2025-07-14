CM pays tribute to 22 Kashmiri martyrs of July 1931

LAHORE: “Salute to every Kashmiri martyr, including 22 martyrs of July 13, 1931, who became the voice of truth against oppression,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. She added, “Martyrs of Kashmir challenged Dogra Raj in 1931. Today Indian occupied forces are repeating the story of those atrocities.”

She highlighted, “Whether it was Dogra Raj or today’s oppressive Indian army, they could never defeat the spirit of Kashmiris.”

She said, “Victims of Kashmiri martyrs say that chains can never imprison courage.”

She added, “Fragrance of freedom, loyalty and sacrifice has permeated the soil of Kashmir.”

She underscored, “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is not just a day, it is a call to awaken the conscience of the United Nations and the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “US President Trump’s recent statement on the solution of Kashmir issue is encouraging.”

She added, “Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris at every forum.”

She noted, “Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs have shown the world that no coercion, and no power can keep them slaves.”

The CM said, “The entire Pakistani nation considers every suffering of their Kashmiri brothers as their own suffering.”

