Retail market: prices of most kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items have become dearer in the retail market.

A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed the price of sugar, cooking oil/ghee, pulses, flour and live chicken/meat and others have touched a new peak in the open market. As inflation continues to soar unabated, buying essential commodities is becoming increasingly impossible for the common man. Inflation-stricken people have complained the shopkeepers have charged them with artificial rates due to a lack of regular checking mechanism and actions by the authorities concerned.

A 50-kg bag of sugar has reached Rs9000 in the wholesale market, while the price of sugar in the retail market has touched at Rs200/kg, according to the survey. Buyers urged local authorities to take stern action against hoarding and profiteers and ensure implementation of the official price-list with true spirit.

Price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality remain high in the retail market.

In the retail market, the price of live chicken has gone up, available at Rs465 per kilogram against the price of Rs360/kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs105 per kilogram during the last one week, the survey noted. Price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs360 per dozen. On the other hand, butchers continued fleeing inflation-hit consumers with a self-imposed rate. Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Prices of tomatoes have increased in the open market as being sold at Rs100/kg against the Rs50/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg, the survey said. Lemon is being sold at Rs400/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs200-250/ kg against the price of Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs200/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as a 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-Rs1600/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1400/sac in the open market.

Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs480, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs360/kg.

Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs150 and 200/dozen, mango at Rs200-250 and Rs300, plum at Rs150 and Rs200/kg, apricot at Rs300-350 and Rs400 per kg, leechi at Rs500/kg, black jamun at Rs500 and Rs600/ kg, melon at Rs100-150/kg, watermelon at Rs80/kg.

